Kelly steps down as CEO of Tepper Sports and Entertainment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Kelly has stepped down chief executive office of Tepper Sports & Entertainment after just three months on the job. Kelly helped with the successful launch of Charlotte FC Major League Soccer club as team president before taking on the role of CEO overseeing soccer and the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in February as part of a major realignment in the front office. Kelly’s resignation comes as the Panthers remain in a stalemate with City of Rock Hill officials over funding for team’s new headquarters across the border in South Carolina.