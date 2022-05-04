Tim Yakteen brings 2 top horses to 1st Ky Derby in charge

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Tim Yakteen has been to the Kentucky Derby with good horses several times before. Now he’s at Churchill Downs in charge for the first time with two top contenders that used to be trained by Bob Baffert. Yakteen worked two different stints as an apprentice under Baffert, who won’t be at the Derby on Saturday because he’s serving a 90-day suspension. Yakteen says there’s nothing awkward between him and Baffert. The 57-year-old California-based trainer will saddle early third-choice Messier and 12-1 shot Taiba in the Derby.