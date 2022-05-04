Wichita State fires its athletic director Boatright

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State has fired athletic director Darron Boatright. University President Rick Muma said in a news release that Boatright had several achievements during his tenure but there were “significant, ongoing concerns” that had become acute in recent weeks. Sarah Adams, who is currently senior associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator, will become interim athletic director. University supporters had recently criticized Boatright for the school’s lack of preparation for name, image and likeness funds for Wichita State athletes. Boatright had been with Wichita State athletics for 12 years, the last six as AD.