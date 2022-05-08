Taylor, Royals rally past error-prone O’s to open twinbill

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Michael Taylor hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning after a pair of two-out Baltimore errors, giving the Kansas City Royals a 6-4 win over the Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader. With the score 4-all, Jorge Lopez retired the first two batters in the ninth. Nicky Lopez then reached when second baseman Rougned Odor misplayed a sharp grounder and took third on a wild pickoff throw by the Orioles reliever. Taylor’s single put the Royals ahead and Salvador Perez provided an insurance run with another RBI single off Cionel Pérez.