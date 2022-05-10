Pivotal Game 5s on tap for Bucks-Celtics, Warriors-Grizzlies

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

The playoff resurgence of Al Horford has helped the Boston Celtics regain home-court advantage in their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Milwaukee Bucks. The series is tied at two games apiece. The Celtics look to take their first lead of the series as it shifts back to Boston. Meanwhile, Golden State’s fourth-quarter rally in its Game 4 win over Memphis gave the Warriors a 3-1 lead in their series and has them on the verge of returning to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2019. The status of Grizzlies star Ja Morant for Game 5 remains up in the air after his right knee injury in Game 3.