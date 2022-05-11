Crawford homers, Giants beat Rockies for 10th straight time

By BEN ROSS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford homered, leading Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants past Colorado 7-1 for their 10th straight win over the Rockies. Crawford drove in three runs and scored twice as San Francisco extended its overall winning streak to five. Joey Bart, Brandon Belt, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Joc Pederson also drove in runs for the Giants. Colorado lost its fourth in a row. Cobb limited Colorado to one run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings and struck out six. He won for the first time since his Giants debut on April 12.