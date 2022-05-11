Goorjian to be Dragons’ foundation coach in new Asian league

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian Boomers head coach Brian Goorjian has signed on as the foundation coach of Bay Area Dragons in the new East Asia Super League. Goorjian is the most successful coach in Australia’s National Basketball League with six championship titles and guided the national men’s team to its first Olympic medal with a bronze in Tokyo last year. He also spent a decade in China and has worked with the national teams there and in Japan. The Dragons will feature players from China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The team will be initially based in Manila and compete in the Philippines league as well as the eight-team pan-regional EASL that is set to launch in October.