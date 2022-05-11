Grizzlies rout Warriors to avoid elimination, force Game 6

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones each scored 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the Golden State Warriors 134-95 on Wednesday night to avoid elimination and force a sixth game in the Western Conference semifinal. Dillon Brooks added 12 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies never trailed, turning in their best performance of this series to pull to 3-2 even with All-Star guard Ja Morant sitting out his second straight game because of a bone bruise in his right knee. Memphis scored 77 points in the first half, the most in franchise postseason history. The Grizzlies pushed their lead to 55 in the third quarter, threatening the three biggest postseason blowouts in NBA history. Game 6 is Friday night in San Francisco.