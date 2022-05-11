Sky hold Liberty to 17 first-half points in 83-50 win

CHICAGO (AP) — Dana Evans scored 15 points, Rebekah Gardner added 14 and the Chicago Sky cruised past the New York Liberty 83-50. Chicago led 36-17 at halftime after holding New York to 20% shooting, including 1 of 12 from 3-point range. It was the lowest point total in a half since Connecticut had 15 on Sept. 1, 2015. The Sky opened the third quarter on a 13-4 run to take a 28-point lead at 49-21, and New York reached 50 points on Jocelyn Willoughby’s layup with 20.2 seconds left in the fourth. Candace Parker added 11 points and Emma Meesseman scored 10 for Chicago. Han Xu, the tallest player in the WNBA at 6-foot-10, scored 10 points for New York.