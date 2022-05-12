Benzema draws level with Raúl as Madrid’s 2nd-highest scorer

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema continues to add his name to Real Madrid’s history by scoring his 323rd goal to tie Raúl González as the club’s second-best scorer all-time behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Benzema netted in the first half of the team’s 6-0 rout of last-place Levante in the Spanish league. The result sealed Levante’s relegation after five consecutive years in the first division. Vinícius Júnior scored a hat trick for Madrid as it continues to prepare for the Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris on May 28.