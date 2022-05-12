Démare wins Giro 6th stage in photo finish, López keeps lead

SCALEA, Italy (AP) — French cyclist Arnaud Démare has beaten Caleb Ewan in a photo finish to win a second successive Giro d’Italia stage. Juan Pedro López kept hold of the leader’s pink jersey after the race’s sixth leg. Démare came from behind to edge Ewan by the smallest of margins with Mark Cavendish about half a bike length behind. López stayed 39 seconds ahead of Lennard Kämna and 58 seconds ahead of Rein Taaramäe. The Giro now heads to mainland Italy. The race finishes on May 29 in Verona.