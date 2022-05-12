Shinkwin shares lead at Soudal Open despite injury

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — English golfer Callum Shinkwin claimed a share of the lead after the first round of the Soudal Open after almost pulling out of the European tour event with a wrist injury. Shinkwin shot 6-under 65 at Rinkven International Golf Club near Antwerp and was tied with countrymen Dale Whitnell and Sam Horsfield as the tour returned to Belgium for the first time since 2019. Shinkwin says he had a wrist issue from Wednesday “and on the range it just erupted straight up my arm.” He says he only played because there was no first reserve to take his place.