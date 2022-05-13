AP source: Bauer’s appeal of suspension to begin May 23

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the hearing has told The Associated Press that Trevor Bauer’s arbitration appeal of his two-year suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy has been scheduled to start May 23. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the date was not announced. The appeal will be heard by a three-person panel chaired by an independent arbitrator. It will include one representative each from MLB and the players’ association. Bauer was suspended by Commissioner Rob Manfred on April 29, a penalty that if unchanged will cost the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher just over $60 million of his $102 million, three-year contract.