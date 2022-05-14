Catching on quick: Mazeika’s HR lifts Mets over Mariners 5-4

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Mazeika hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning in his first major league game this season, and the New York Mets beat the sloppy Seattle Mariners 5-4. Starling Marte tripled, doubled, singled and scored three times for the Mets, who squandered a 4-0 lead when Jesse Winker tied it with a three-run homer off Chasen Shreve in the top of the seventh. Mazeika, batting ninth, laced the first pitch from reliever Andrés Muñoz inside the right-field foul pole for his second career home run. New York’s third-string catcher was called up from the minors Friday when top backstop James McCann went on the injured list.