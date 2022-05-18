Chargers break ground on new complex in El Segundo

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — If anyone had doubts about the Chargers’ future in Los Angeles, owner Dean Spanos is hoping Wednesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking for a new team headquarters answers them. The Chargers have already started work on the 14-acre site, which is slated for completion in July 2024. The Chargers left San Diego for Los Angeles in 2017. They played in a soccer stadium in Carson for three seasons before becoming co-tenants with the Rams at SoFi Stadium in 2020. While searching for a location for a permanent facility, the Chargers have had temporary headquarters in Costa Mesa since 2017.