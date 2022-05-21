Devers hits 2 HRs; Red Sox rally past Mariners 6-5

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers hit two homers, Christian Vázquez had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Boston’s bullpen held the Seattle Mariners scoreless for six innings, lifting the Red Sox to a 6-5 victory. Devers drove in three runs and had three hits for the Red Sox, who posted their season-high fourth straight win. Rookie Julio Rodríguez had three hits for Seattle, which has dropped five of six and 18 of its last 24. Franchy Cordero tripled off Drew Steckenrider (0-2) when the ball took a crazy carom off the Green Monster away from center fielder Rodríguez. When Cordero got up after his headfirst slide into third, he waved both hands in the air toward his dugout. Vázquez then followed with his single off the left-field wall.