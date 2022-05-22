Maddison scores again as Leicester routs Southampton 4-1

LEICESTER, England (AP) — James Maddison has scored again to help Leicester rout Southampton 4-1 in their final Premier League game of the season. Maddison struck for the fourth consecutive game and took his league tally to 12 for the season. Two more goals from Spanish midfielder Ayoze Pérez and another goal from Jamie Vardy gave the home team a comfortable win to finish eighth. Vardy missed much of the season with injury but still managed to score 15 goals in the league. James Ward-Prowse’s penalty briefly gave the visitors’ hope but Ralph Hasenhüttl’s team’s 16th defeat saw it finish 15th overall.