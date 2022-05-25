Nationals end skid against Dodgers, win 1-0 in series finale

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Erick Fedde and three relievers combined on a six-hitter, César Hernández had an RBI single and the Washington Nationals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 to avoid a series sweep. Washington snapped a nine-game skid against Los Angeles. The Nationals had not defeated the Dodgers since Game 5 of the NL Division Series in 2019. Tanner Rainey stranded two in the ninth inning for his fourth save in six tries, getting fly balls from Cody Bellinger and Will Smith to end it. Los Angeles lost for only the second time in 11 games.