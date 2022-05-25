Oakland continues Seattle’s slide with 4-2 win over Mariners

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus both homered off reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray, and the Oakland Athletics beat Seattle 4-2, dropping the Mariners into last place in the AL West. Oakland took two of three in the series and leapfrogged the Mariners in the division standings. While it’s still only 45 games into the season, Seattle has lost eight of 10 and is quickly trending toward irrelevance in a season that started with expectations of ending the longest playoff drought in the major leagues. Ray tied his season high with 10 strikeouts.