MLB criticizes teams over facilities for female employees

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has told its clubs that some are failing to provide acceptable work accommodations for female employees, calling them “embarrassingly below” standard. The May 20 memorandum from Michael Hill, the MLB senior vice president for on-field operations, asks teams to provide documentation by June 3 of the facilities for home and visiting female coaches and staff. Hill told teams to comply with MLB regulations “as soon as possible.” San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken this year became the first woman to work as an on-field coach for a big league team.