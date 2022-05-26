Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:48 PM

Vlad Jr homers off Shohei Ohtani, Blue Jays top Angels 6-3

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered off Shohei Ohtani for the first time, and George Springer hit a leadoff home run in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani struck out 10 while yielding five runs over six innings in his eighth mound start of the season. He fell behind 5-2 in the sixth on a drive off the left field pole by Guerrero, who finished right below the Angels’ two-way star in last year’s AL MVP voting. Luis Rengifo had an RBI single for the Angels, who have lost two straight and six of nine.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content