Dodgers to retire Gil Hodges’ No. 14 in June

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gil Hodges is being honored by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team plans to retire his No. 14 jersey on June 4 before a game against the New York Mets. Hodges helped the Dodgers win World Series titles in Brooklyn and Los Angeles. He played his final two seasons with the Mets in 1962 and ‘63 and managed the Mets to the 1969 World Series title. Hodges will be induced into Baseball’s Hall of Fame on July 24. He was voted in by the veterans committee.