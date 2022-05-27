Lewis Hamilton races with his nose stud in at Monaco GP

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

MONACO (AP) — Lewis Hamilton kept his nose stud in at the Monaco Grand Prix after motorsport’s governing body extended the exemption on drivers wearing jewelry until the end of June. Hamilton had been given a temporary exemption of two races to remove his stud. That covered only the Miami GP and last weekend’s Spanish GP. It meant Hamilton could have been forced to miss the race in Monaco if rules had been strictly applied. But the FIA’s exemption now covers Azerbaijan on June 12 and Canada on June 19. Hamilton says “it definitely is positive that we’re working with (the FIA) and I think they’re accommodating (us) a little bit.”