Beres HR in 10th lifts UCLA to wild 25-22 win over Beavers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tommy Beres hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give third-seeded UCLA a wild 25-22 victory over second-seeded Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament. The win by the Bruins, who scored nine runs in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings, forced a second game between the two teams later in the near 100 degree night. Despite losing a 21-12 lead, Oregon State bounced back in the 10th inning, regaining the lead on Justin Boyd’s sixth hit, a single-game record for the Beavers. But UCLA couldn’t be slowed down as Michael Curialle singled, Ethan Gourson doubled and Kyle Karros was intentionally walked to load the bases. Ryan Brown balked home the tying run before Beres launched the game-winner over the left-field wall.