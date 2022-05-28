Berry outduels Allgaier to win Xfinity race at Charlotte

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Josh Berry outdueled teammate Justin Allgaier to give JR Motorsports its first win at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series race. Berry took the lead with 22 laps to go when Allgaier got loose and brushed the outside wall in Turn 1. Berry pulled away and won by more than 18 seconds while Allgaier finished seventh after experiencing a leaky tire. Ty Gibbs finished in second place and pole sitter Sam Mayer was third. Berry led 89 laps. He has won four career Xfinity races in 47 starts, including a victory earlier this year at Dover.