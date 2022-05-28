Eovaldi gets 1st career complete game; Boston beats O’s 5-3

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched a seven-hitter for his first career complete game, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. The Red Sox posted their eighth win in 10 games after blowing two six-run leads in a loss on Friday night. The matchup was tied at 3 before slumping Bobby Dalbec’s pinch-hit homer in the sixth. Rafael Devers hit four singles for Boston, and Kiké Hernández added a two-run single. Robinson Chirinos belted a two-run shot for Baltimore. The Orioles have lost three of four.