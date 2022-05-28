Fellow managers offer Gabe Kapler support for protest

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Several of Gabe Kapler’s fellow managers are offering their support for his decision to avoid the field during the national anthem as a protest following the school shootings in Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The San Francisco Giants manager says he doesn’t plan to be on the field for the anthem “until I feel better about the direction of our country.” Kapler’s comments came after the killings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.