Kentucky boots LSU 7-2, rolls into SEC semifinals

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Tyler Bosma struck out 10 and allowed just one hit in six innings, Jacob Plastiak and Adam Fogel hit solo home runs and No. 12 seed Kentucky rolled to a 7-2 victory over No. 4 seed LSU in the SEC Tournament. Kentucky (33-25) advances to play top-seeded Tennessee later Saturday in the semifinal nightcap. The Wildcats, who went 12-18 during the conference regular season, have won three elimination games in the tourney and have won multiple games at the event for the first time since 2014.