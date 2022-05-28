No. 1 Scheffler has lead alone going to Colonial final round

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has the lead alone going into the final round at Colonial. The world’s top-ranked player shot a 2-over 68 Saturday with his first bogey of the tournament. He followed that bogey with a closing birdie to get back to 11 under. That is two strokes ahead of Brendon Todd and Scott Stallings. Todd had a bogey-free 65 with wind gusting to around 30 mph through Hogan’s Alley. Scheffler goes into Sunday’s final round with a chance for his fifth career PGA Tour victory in a span of 10 starts since mid-February.