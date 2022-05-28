Reds’ Pham suspended for 3 games for slapping Pederson

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended by Major League Baseball for three games after San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson said Pham slapped him because of a dispute about their fantasy football league. Pham, 34, also was fined. The suspension was made retroactive to Friday night, and he will serve the final two games this weekend. While the Giants warmed up in the outfield before Friday’s series opener, Pham confronted Pederson and smacked him in the face before the pair was separated.