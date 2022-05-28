Semien ends HR drought with slam, Rangers rout A’s 11-4

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Semien hit a grand slam for his first home run after signing with Texas in the offseason, Corey Seager and Adolis García added back-to-back drives, and the Rangers routed the Oakland Athletics 11-4. Texas had a season-high 18 hits, the most by the team since Sept. 8, 2019. The Rangers matched their longest winning streak of the season with their fourth straight. Seven players had multiple hits, including three with three each. Ramón Laureano hit his first home run for Oakland, a solo drive off Taylor Hearn. The A’s, who were managed by bench coach Brad Ausmus while Mark Kotsay attended his daughter’s graduation in San Diego, have lost 10 of 14.