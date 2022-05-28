White Sox designate LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment. Keuchel is 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA in eight starts this year. He signed a $55.5 million, three-year contract with Chicago in December 2019. The 34-year-old Keuchel was tagged for six runs and seven hits in two innings in Thursday’s 16-7 loss to the Red Sox. The White Sox also recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte before their game against the crosstown Cubs.