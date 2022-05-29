Gurriel’s 5 RBIs best Ohtani’s 2 HRs in Jays’ win over Halos

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays overcame two homers by Shohei Ohtani to complete a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a 11-10 victory. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth for his season-high fifth RBI. Raimel Tapia added three RBIs and Bo Bichette hit a tying homer in the eighth for Toronto, which capped its first four-game sweep of the Angels in 30 years with its highest-scoring performance of the season. Ohtani hit a solo homer in the first inning and a two-run shot in the third for his ninth career multi-homer game.