Oregon State scores 2 in 9th, tops UCLA 8-7, in Pac-12 semi

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jacob Melton singled to left field to drive in Travis Bazzana and second-seeded Oregon State rallied to defeat third-seeded UCLA 8-7, capping a wild doubleheader that put the Beavers in the championship game of the Pac-12 Tournament. UCLA won the opener 25-22 with a walk-off three-run homer in the 11th after scoring nine runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 21, forcing the second game. Oregon State faces top-seeded Stanford in the Sunday night finale of the inaugural Pac-12 tourney.