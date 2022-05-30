Graham leads Stanford to first Pac-12 tourney title

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carter Graham had four hits and drove in three runs and top-seeded Stanford had eight extra base hits to defeat second-seeded Oregon State 9-5 in the first-ever Pac-12 Tournament. It was the 16th-straight win for the third-ranked Cardinal, the longest since they won 18-straight in 1996. After the Beavers, who gave up three runs in the first inning, finally caught the Cardinals at 5 with an unearned run in the top of the seventh, Drew Bowser hit a solo home run leading off the bottom of the inning. Stanford tacked on an unearned run in the seventh and Kody Huff hit a two-run homer in the eighth.