Manoah leaves game after being hit by comebacker
TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah left a start against Detroit in the sixth inning after he was hit on the right elbow by Jonathan Schoop’s comebacker. A first-time All-Star this season, Manoah came in 11-4 with a 2.24 ERA in 19 starts. Schoop’s one-hopper deflected off Manoah to shortstop Santiago Espinal, who made the out at first as Manoah walked off the back of the mound, grimacing in pain. Following a conversation with an athletic trainer, a frustrated Manoah walked off the field. He was replaced by left-hander Tim Mayza.