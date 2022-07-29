Gorman, Nootbaar homer as Cards beat Nats 6-2; Soto 1 for 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 6-2. Washington’s Juan Soto went 1 for 4 in what could be his final homestand with Tuesday’s trade deadline looming. The Nationals were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position. Miles Mikolas allowed two runs in seven innings for St. Louis, which won consecutive games for the first time since July 15-16. Aníbal Sánchez lost his third consecutive start for Washington, which is a majors-worst 34-67.

