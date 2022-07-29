LEADING OFF: Old-Timers’ Day in Bronx, Kershaw at Coors
By The Associated Press
Ron Guidry, Bernie Williams and Tino Martinez highlight the Yankees alumni set to appear at Old-Timers’ Day in the Bronx prior to a matchup with the Kansas City Royals. There won’t be a playful reunion game this season, with New York calling off the exhibition because too many of the retired players in attendance will be recovering from various operations. But there will still be a pregame ceremony on the field at Yankee Stadium, which will also include David Cone, Bucky Dent and Aaron Boone. Elsewhere, Clayton Kershaw pitches in Colorado — his second outing since starting the All-Star Game for the National League on his home mound at Dodger Stadium. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 11-7 with a 4.81 ERA at hitter-friendly Coors Field.