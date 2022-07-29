Verlander wins MLB-leading 14th, Astros rout Mariners 11-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched one-run ball into the eighth inning and won his MLB-leading 14th game, Aledmys Díaz hit two homers and Yordan Alvarez slugged his 30th home run of the season as the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 11-1. Verlander (14-3) allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings with five hits and five strikeouts in outdueling Seattle’s Robbie Ray, last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner. Verlander held Seattle scoreless until Jesse Winker and Julio Rodríguez doubled in the seventh inning. Also Friday, the Mariners acquired the top starting pitcher on the trade market, getting All-Star Luis Castillo from the payroll-paring Cincinnati Reds for four minor league prospects.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.