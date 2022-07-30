Allmendinger remains king of Indy’s road with Xfinity win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — AJ Allmendinger continued his dominance of NASCAR road course racing and set himself up for a sweep at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a Saturday win in the Xfinity Series. Allmendinger has won six of the last 11 road course races and nine in his NASCAR career. His latest victory is his third of the Xfinity season and gives him road wins this year at Circuit of the Americas in Texas, Portland and now the hallowed Brickyard. Allmendinger is the defending winner of the Cup race and on Sunday will go for the sweep.

