British PM wishes England good luck in women’s soccer final

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent a good luck message to England ahead of its Women’s European Championship final against Germany and says the team has shown that soccer “is not just for boys.” The final is set to be played before a sold-out crowd of more than 87,000 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England has never won a major international title in women’s soccer and the “Lionesses” are in their first title match since Euro 2009. Johnson says “in any pride it is the lionesses who ruthlessly hunt as a team and bring their prize back home and I am sure that will be the case against Germany.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.