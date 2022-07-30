Buyers? Sellers? Marlins aren’t sure as trade deadline looms
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins haven’t decided yet if they’ll be sellers or buyers at this year’s trade deadline. Marlins general manager Kim Ng said she’s been making and fielding calls in advance of Tuesday’s deadline, but that no moves are pending, yet. Miami’s scheduled starter on Sunday against the New York Mets is right-hander Pablo Lopez, who has been the subject of many trade rumors. Ng made it clear: The Marlins aren’t shopping Lopez. But she also made clear that the Marlins are listening to everyone. They started Saturday six games out of the third NL wild-card spot. Analytics website FanGraphs calculated their playoff odds at 1.7%.