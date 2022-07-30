Kyle Busch open to racing ‘for under my market value’ in ’23

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Busch is getting antsy about not having a contract next season. NASCAR’s only active driver with multiple Cup championships has been unable to extend his deal with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team is still seeking a sponsor for Busch. But he said Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway that he’s willing to take a pay cut and drive for less than his market value, as well as make other concessions, in his bid to secure a job for 2023. It’s late enough in the process that Busch is talking to teams other than Gibbs.

