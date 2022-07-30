Ohtani homers early, Angels rally late to beat Rangers 9-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit an early three-run homer, and Luis Rengifo and David Fletcher each had a two-run double during a five-run eighth inning that rallied the Los Angeles Angels past the Texas Rangers 9-7. Marcus Semien and Meibrys Viloria homered for the Rangers, who won the first two games of the series. Ohtani launched his 22nd homer in the third, but the Angels trailed 7-4 going into the eighth. Fletcher lined a two-run double to bring Los Angeles within 7-6. He scored on a wild pitch to tie it, and Rengifo followed with a double into right-center to put the Angels on top.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.