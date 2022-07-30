Sheets homers, doubles late to lift White Sox over A’s 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Gavin Sheets hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning and scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the ninth to lift the Chicago White Sox over the Oakland Athletics 3-2. Sheets lined a leadoff double against Zach Jackson in the ninth and advanced to third on Josh Harrison’s sacrifice bunt before Jackson bounced a slider with Tim Anderson at the plate. Seth Brown hit a long solo shot for his third homer in two days and Paul Blackburn returned to All-Star form with five shutout innings, but Oakland’s season-high four-game winning streak ended. Sean Murphy also went deep for the A’s.

