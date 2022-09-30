Ducks’ Vaakanainen crashes into boards, leaves on stretcher

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen was taken off the Honda Center ice on a stretcher after he crashed into the end boards in the first period of Anaheim’s preseason game against the San Jose Sharks. The Finnish defenseman was conscious and alert with full movement in his extremities at UCI Medical Center, the Ducks said. The frightening incident occurred midway through the opening period when Vaakanainen smashed into the boards at a dangerous speed behind the Sharks’ net. Vaakanainen had just made a pass to Derek Grant, who scored the Ducks’ opening goal on the assist.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.