Ryan, Twins send Tigers to 22nd shutout loss of season

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Ryan allowed five hits in six innings and the Minnesota Twins blanked Detroit 7-0, the Tigers’ 22nd shutout loss of the season. Detroit had its six-game winning streak snapped and surpassed the 1973 New York Yankees and 1976 Chicago White Sox, whose 21 times shut out were the most in the American League in the DH era. Ryan (13-8) walked one and struck out eight. He fanned Miguel Cabrera and Spencer Torkelson to start the second, tying and breaking Francisco Liriano’s franchise record of 144 strikeouts for a rookie pitcher.

