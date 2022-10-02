Hughes wins Sanderson Farms with birdie on 2nd playoff hole

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes has won the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie on the second playoff hole against Sepp Straka. It was the third time for Hughes to play the 18th, and the Canadian finally came through. In regulation, Hughes had to two-putt for par from 100 feet behind the green. On the 18th in the first playoff hole, he had to save par from a bunker. The third time around, he drilled his approach to 8 feet and made the putt. He shot 69. Straka closed with a 67. Hughes now has two PGA Tour wins, both in playoffs.

