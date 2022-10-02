Villar single in 10th, Giants beat D-backs in home finale

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie David Villar hit a two-run, bases-loaded single with nobody out in the 10th inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 4-3 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks, a dramatic finish to the final game of the season at Oracle Park. The win also kept alive the Giants’ hopes of a winning season, raising their record to 80-79 with three games remaining in San Diego. Austin Slater homered for the Giants and Evan Longoria contributed a sacrifice fly in what might have been his final home game in San Francisco.

