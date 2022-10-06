‘Cooper Clutch’ as QB Rush stays perfect for Cowboys
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush just keeps on winning as Dak Prescott’s injury replacement at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Rush shrugs off his penchant for victories, saying QB wins are team wins. Rush is 3-0 this season after Prescott fractured his right thumb and 4-0 for his career. One of the victories this season came against defending AFC champion Cincinnati. Rush’s fifth career start is Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.